OKCash Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. OKCash has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $228,547.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,224.56 or 1.00114361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00040856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007166 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00057101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000906 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000117 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 82,116,724 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

