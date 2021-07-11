Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $298.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ODFL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.13.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $4.14 on Friday, reaching $260.58. 638,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $171.57 and a 1-year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

