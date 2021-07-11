Omnitude (ECOM) Market Capitalization Tops $356,242.46

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $356,242.46 and approximately $358,294.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00053818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.25 or 0.00891451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

