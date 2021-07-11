ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,806,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227,735 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.64% of ON Semiconductor worth $824,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after buying an additional 47,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,270 shares of company stock worth $1,273,100. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.