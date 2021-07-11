OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.29 and a beta of 0.42. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

