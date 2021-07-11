OneLedger Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $112,541.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $112,541.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

