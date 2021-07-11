Ontology Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $619.30 million and $79.69 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002083 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00060752 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00036278 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00265321 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037592 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,616,316 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

