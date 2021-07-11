Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Purchased by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Ooma accounts for 2.4% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned about 3.22% of Ooma worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 20.4% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after buying an additional 200,685 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ooma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 679,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 82,475 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the first quarter worth $10,211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 39,724 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of Ooma stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,821. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a market cap of $432.45 million, a PE ratio of -169.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $656,139.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.