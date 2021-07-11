Open Governance Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $110,244.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $110,244.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.32 or 0.00872962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

