Open Platform (OPEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,741.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Open Platform has a market cap of $3.07 million and $50,741.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00053930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.82 or 0.00897993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

