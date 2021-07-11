Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys New Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,350,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,000. Quantum comprises about 2.2% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned 2.47% of Quantum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Quantum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Quantum by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Quantum by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Quantum by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. 179,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,363. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $381.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $44,060.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,904 shares of company stock worth $962,874. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

