Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 219,392 A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 219,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,000. A-Mark Precious Metals comprises approximately 1.6% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 3.05% of A-Mark Precious Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 12,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $678,474.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,310.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $753,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,738. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRK traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 45,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,432. The firm has a market cap of $510.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. Research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

