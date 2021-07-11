Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,987 shares during the quarter. Ribbon Communications comprises about 3.9% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned 1.61% of Ribbon Communications worth $19,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

RBBN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,318. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.52 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.