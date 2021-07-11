Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Has $24.43 Million Stock Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,625 shares during the period. Telos makes up about 4.9% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 1.06% of Telos worth $24,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. 661,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,144. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 777.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10.

In other news, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $575,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,632.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 414,855 shares of company stock worth $13,353,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

