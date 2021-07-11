Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Invests $19.88 Million in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 825,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,879,000. Thryv comprises approximately 4.0% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned 2.49% of Thryv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THRY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth $133,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thryv stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,456. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $338,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 35,555 shares of company stock worth $935,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

