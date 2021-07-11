Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 640,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,843,000. VIZIO accounts for 3.2% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of VIZIO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $4,583,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $4,850,000. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VIZIO alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

VIZIO stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. 218,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,788. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.