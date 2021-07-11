Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Purchases 13,159 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment comprises approximately 1.4% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned about 3.31% of Inspired Entertainment worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $57,513,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INSE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 35,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,009. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $274.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

