Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Sells 11,256 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the period. Flexsteel Industries accounts for 2.0% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned about 4.15% of Flexsteel Industries worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,637,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 135.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

FLXS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,290. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $266.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $118.41 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Flexsteel Industries Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.