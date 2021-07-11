Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Takes $4.70 Million Position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000. Fathom accounts for about 1.0% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.94% of Fathom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTHM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fathom by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fathom by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 15.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fathom alerts:

In other news, Director David C. Hood sold 4,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $136,329.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at $286,147.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $124,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,532 over the last quarter.

Fathom stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,778. The company has a market capitalization of $467.39 million and a P/E ratio of -93.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.56. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTHM. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.