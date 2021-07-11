OptionRoom Price Tops $0.0164 on Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 92.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $200,550.82 and approximately $8.18 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 93.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00117434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00162668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,948.25 or 0.99794460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.99 or 0.00958276 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.