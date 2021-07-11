OracleChain (OCT) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. OracleChain has a total market cap of $351,807.18 and $36,451.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OracleChain has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00118364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00160883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,157.90 or 1.00132273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.92 or 0.00949553 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

