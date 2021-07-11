Orbs (ORBS) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Orbs has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $159.24 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00053672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.74 or 0.00894983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

