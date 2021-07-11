Orient Walt Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $554,227.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Orient Walt has a market cap of $6.02 million and $554,227.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00117315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00160821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,127.92 or 0.99694374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.40 or 0.00953472 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

