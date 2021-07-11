Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OBNK. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

OBNK opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $988.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.