Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.20 million and $53,187.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00032752 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00033301 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.