OST (OST) Trading Up 62.9% Over Last 7 Days

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. OST has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and $1.48 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded up 62.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00053810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.00898866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005397 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.