Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Otis Worldwide worth $26,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,192,000 after buying an additional 131,032 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,885,000 after buying an additional 676,280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,042,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,080,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $392,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $83.82 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

