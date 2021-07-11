Oxen Tops One Day Trading Volume of $47,850.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $44.22 million and $47,850.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,454.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,160.85 or 0.06271669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.17 or 0.01463318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00394127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00144426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.58 or 0.00622786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.00408659 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00325904 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,723,043 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

