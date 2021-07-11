Oxygen (OXY) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00004155 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a market cap of $82.99 million and $246,934.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,508,493 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.