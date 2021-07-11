PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $550.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPGPF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

OTCMKTS:MPGPF remained flat at $$8.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -421.68 and a beta of 1.02.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

