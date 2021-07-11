Pamp Network (PAMP) Market Cap Tops $8,565.36

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Pamp Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00053504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.33 or 0.00884437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

