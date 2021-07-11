Pangolin (PNG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $392,895.00

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00003812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $28.15 million and $392,895.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00116019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00161458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,530.42 or 0.99973069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.16 or 0.00950083 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

