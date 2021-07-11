Paparazzi (PAZZI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $102.00

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.07 or 0.00897732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00044607 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

