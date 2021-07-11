Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 15.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Par Pacific by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,890,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Par Pacific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 34.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 252,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

