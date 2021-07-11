Parachute Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $229,470.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00061012 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000726 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 659,873,878 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

