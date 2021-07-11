ParallelCoin Trading 132% Higher This Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 617.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $282,076.13 and approximately $223.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 132% higher against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00391663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000577 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

