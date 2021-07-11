Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $19.61 million and $25.48 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $15.22 or 0.00044202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

