Patientory Price Reaches $0.0198 on Major Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $2,554.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00053889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.42 or 0.00892184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005428 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

