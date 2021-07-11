Paxos Standard Price Tops $1.00 (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC on popular exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $921.75 million and approximately $73.16 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00032720 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00033138 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 921,185,654 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

