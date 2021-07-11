Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Paylocity worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,353,000 after acquiring an additional 51,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,111,000 after buying an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,047,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,960,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $196.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 173.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $124.75 and a 52-week high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.63.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

