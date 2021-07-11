Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 659.33 ($8.61).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 821.40 ($10.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 839.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

