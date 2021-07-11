Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of PVAC stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $23.02. 223,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $872.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.55. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $26.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

