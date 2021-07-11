Pennon Group Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, July 23rd (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. The 2-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27.

PEGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

