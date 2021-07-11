Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,936 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.4% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $107,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,336,640,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after buying an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after buying an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after buying an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO opened at $517.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $375.14 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

