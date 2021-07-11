Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $138.43 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up approximately 3.1% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.45% of AutoZone worth $138,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $170,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 157.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,564.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,458.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,566.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.