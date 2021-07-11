Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,905,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 952,697 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 2.9% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.32% of Amphenol worth $125,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.