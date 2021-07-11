Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Invests $134.78 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 585,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,780,000. AON makes up about 3.1% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.26% of AON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

AON stock opened at $236.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

