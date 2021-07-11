Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Purchases 218,406 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 218,406 shares during the period. V.F. comprises 2.6% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.37% of V.F. worth $115,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 101.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in V.F. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,942,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,239,000 after purchasing an additional 174,787 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,663,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,929,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 3.2% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

VFC opened at $83.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.36. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.