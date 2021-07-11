Penta (PNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,475.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Penta coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Penta has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $11,475.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00053968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.90 or 0.00903625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.