Peony Trading 35.7% Lower This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. Peony has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $10,858.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00060413 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000720 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 11,998,538 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

